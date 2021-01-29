President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Rear Admiral Seth Amoama to act as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Rear Admiral Amoama, who until his appointment was the Chief of Naval Staff, replaces Lt..Gen Obed Akwa, who has completed his tour of duty and subsequently retired from the GAF.

A statement issued by the Presidency on Friday said Rear Adm. Amoama’s appointment takes effect from Friday February 5, 2021. He would act in that capacity pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.

The President, the statement said, had also appointed Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu to act as Chief of Naval Staff, also pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.

He was the Chief of Staff at the GAF Headquarters prior to his appointment, which also takes effect from Friday, February 5, 2021.

The statement said the President would in due course appoint a new Chief of Staff to fill that vacancy at the GAF’s Headquarters.

The President expressed gratitude to the outgoing CDS for his ‘dedicated and meritorious’ service to the GAF.