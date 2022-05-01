President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo Appoints Kathleen Addy Acting NCCE Chairperson

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has elevated Madam Kathleen Addy to the position of acting chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

This follows the resignation of Madam Josephine Nkrumah, who has picked up an international appointment.

Ms Addy until now was the Commission’s deputy chairperson in charge of Finance and Administration.

Madam Addy’s appointment as acting chairperson of the NCCE was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary of the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo.

Madam Addy was first appointed to the NCCE in 2017.