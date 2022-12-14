President Nana Addo Should be Commended for not Neglecting Ken Ofori Atta

I salute President Nana Addo for not Neglecting Ken Ofori Atta and Standing Solidly behind him during the stormy weather as Akoto stood solidly behind him for those Years.

The President has truly been vindicated and has indeed proven loyalty and appreciation for sacrifice and should as well reciprocate it in the next most important segment on the NPP Calendar to be soon!

Ken Ofori Atta needs serious commendation for the performance of the cedis

Selling at 9.5gh and buying at 11.5gh is a great recovery!

We know his consistency will get us to 6-7gh soon

Please no one should attempt to give the credit to anyone, we beg because they dumped the blame on him alone so let him enjoy the shine alone!

We are still waiting on the MPs to issue a statement to rescind on their decision and conclusion for KOA to resign!

Hhhmm, May God be praised always