President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that he will superintendent over peaceful presidential and parliamentary elections come December 7, 2020.

“I want to assure you, not as a candidate but as President of the Republic, that I will do whatever is in my power to make sure that Ghana remains peaceful before, during and after the election. The Ghanaian people deserve to be able to cast their ballot in peace and security,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nalebegtang, as part of his two-day tour of the Upper East Region.

He said it was critical for him to embark on the regional tours to acquire first-hand information on what pertained at the regional level in spite of the interruption by the COVID-19 pandemic in his earlier planned visit.

President Akufo-Addo said that was his first visit to the Region since he was acclaimed the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the December 7 general election.

Commenting on the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam, he said government was particularly keen on its development, adding: “My own understanding is that when we complete that project it would be a major transformation of the life of the people of the Upper East.”

He said the livelihood of the people was his biggest concern and “it is also the reason why we have put so much money in the Planting for Food and Jobs programme and obviously agriculture is the main stay of the economy of this Region.”

The President said the Planting for Food and Jobs would be improved with greater intensity because if agriculture improved, the lives of residents would also improve.

Tongraan Nalebegtang acknowledged the President’s concern for projects in the Region, especially the Pwalugu Multi-Purpose Dam and the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakum Road, which “is nearing completion under your stewardship.”

The Paramount Chief, who is also a member of the Council of State for the Region, said: “I will call you President Promise Do, because you do what you say you will,” and further thanked the President for the projects he had undertaken in the Region.

In President Akufo-Addo’s entourage were Madam Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, the Deputy Attorney General and Member of Parliament for Tempane, and Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, former Upper East Regional Minister, among other government officials.