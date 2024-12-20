President Nana Akufo-Addo Grants Presidential Charter to Academic City University College

In a significant move for higher education in Ghana, President Nana Akufo-Addo has awarded a Presidential Charter to Academic City University College, granting it the authority to independently award degrees.

This achievement places Academic City among the youngest private tertiary institutions in Ghana to attain university status, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a hub for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) excellence across Africa.

The journey toward this milestone began last year with a thorough review by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and approval from the Ministry of Education. The process evaluated the university’s teaching methodologies, infrastructure, curriculum, financial stability, staff qualifications, and governance structures. The successful completion of this review affirms the university’s high standards and commitment to providing a world-class education.

Since its founding seven years ago, Academic City has focused on improving higher education in Africa and offering a top-tier educational experience. This commitment was recently recognized when the university was ranked 15th in Sub-Saharan Africa and 2nd in Ghana by the Times Higher Education (THE) in 2023.

Prof. Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City, expressed his enthusiasm about the Presidential Charter, noting that it provides the institution with the opportunity to innovate boldly and develop forward-thinking programs designed to prepare students for professional success. He highlighted that the new status enables the university to enhance its teaching methods and cultivate creativity and problem-solving skills among students.

The university’s unique educational model emphasizes experiential, contextual, and unified learning while focusing on entrepreneurship. This approach ensures that graduates are equipped to become ‘Future-Ready Leaders’. With state-of-the-art workshops and industry-standard machinery, Academic City offers students hands-on experiences across a range of disciplines, including communication arts, computational sciences, engineering, and business.

This prestigious recognition marks a pivotal moment for Academic City University College and strengthens its role as a leader in Africa’s educational landscape.