President Nana Akufo-Addo inaugurates GH¢2.7 million water project at Brosankro

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated a GH¢2.7 million community water project, to make potable water easily accessible to the people of Brosankro and adjoining communities in the Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

As part of his two-day working visit to the Region, the President on Thursday commissioned the facility, powered by solar energy, and has the capacity to pump 132,000 gallons of water daily, to serve the more than 8,000 rural populations.

Engineer Alhaji Hamed Ewura, the Project Director, who took the President through the project, funded by the World Bank, said work on the facility, which had 28,600 reservoir, started in 2019.

He explained that the “Brosankro Small Town Water Project” was under the Community Water and Sanitation project, that would help the nation achieve set target six of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.

The facility has a public stand pipe that uses a smart tap device and a battery to store energy, Alhaji Ewura explained, saying it is technologically designed in a way that could also be connected to households.