President Nana Akufo-Addo worships with Waiwso Anglican Church

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Sunday joined the Waiwso Anglican Cathedral congregation in worship to begin his two-day tour of the Western North Region.

In his welcoming address, Bishop Abraham Kwabena Ackaah asked for God’s blessings and protection for the President and his team in all endeavours.

In a sermon, Archbishop Ciyril Smith, Archbishop of Asante Mampong, asked Ghanaians to support the President to achieve his vision for Ghana, especially the Agenda 111.

He entreated the President not to be distracted by negative comments but remain focused on what he intended to do for the country.

Archbishop Smith tasked Ghanaians to support others, especially family members, to attain their highest potentials.

The President, on his part, promised to give a brand new car to the Diocese to enhance its activities and asked the Church to always pray for him and his appointees for the wisdom and strength to develop the country.

President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to commission the newly constructed Western North Regional Coordinating Council Office Complex, Akontombra Rice Factory under the One District One Factory, as well as inspect the construction of a health facility at Akontombra later on Sunday.