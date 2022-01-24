President No Longer Exercising His Powers – Burkinese Military

The military in Burkina Faso said in a televised address that President Roch Marc Kabore was no longer exercising his powers.

“The Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration made a decision on January 24, 2022 to end the reign of Roch Marc Christian Kabore. The decision was made for the sole purpose of allowing our country … to join all forces in order to fight for the territorial integrity of our country,” the military said in their first address after coming to power.

The country experienced a constant deterioration in the security situation, they said.

“The Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration informs the local and international community that the constitution is being suspended; the government is dissolved, the National Assembly is dissolved; land and air borders are closed from 00:00 on January 24, 2022, until further notice; a curfew is being introduced throughout the country from 21:00 to 05:00, starting from today, until further notice,” a military spokesman said in an address to the people.

The military announced their intention to return the country “to a constitutional order acceptable to all.”

“The Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration also guarantees Burkina Faso’s partners and friends … that it will continue to honor its international obligations, in particular in the area of ​​human rights,” they said.