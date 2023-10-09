President Nyusi believes the reopening of the port represents a return to normalcy in Mozambique.

The reopening of Mocimboa da Praia Port in north Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province symbolizes a significant step towards restoring normal life and strengthening national unity, Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi said Monday.

Nyusi made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the rehabilitation projects at Mocimboa da Praia Port during his visit to the Cabo Delgado province. The region has been afflicted by terrorist attacks since 2017.

“This development unequivocally marks the gradual return to normality, particularly by enhancing the mobility of people and goods, which in turn promotes economic activities across various sectors”, he said in a televised address.

He said that Mocimboa da Praia Port could provide crucial logistical support for the burgeoning projects in the region, particularly in handling construction materials, adding that “For all these reasons, we can confidently anticipate a promising future, where service provision will play a pivotal role in an economy dominated by agriculture and fishing.”

The investment in Mocimboa da Praia Port was estimated at approximately 7 million U.S. dollars, including the building of the new docking pier and the completion of the canal signaling system.

Since the onset of attacks in 2017, terrorists have inflicted extensive damage on public and private infrastructure and essential services such as energy, water supply, communications, and healthcare, resulting in more than one million displaced local populations, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The rehabilitation efforts commenced after the security situation stabilized, with the arrival of foreign forces in July 2021, notably from Rwanda and the Southern African Development Community.

Nyusi expressed the government’s commitment to transforming the current state of calm into sustainable peace, underlining the importance of continuing to protect the population from potential sporadic attacks and weaken the enemy’s capabilities.

He further highlighted the government’s intent to harness the region’s trade potential, which is expected to flourish through new investments and business ventures, including improved connectivity with neighboring Tanzania as part of bilateral trade initiatives.