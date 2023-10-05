President Nyusi says ongoing local election campaign proceeds orderly in Mozambique

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said Tuesday that the electoral campaign for the municipal elections scheduled for Oct. 11 had been taking place “in an orderly environment.”

“The electoral campaign has been conducted in an orderly atmosphere in all 65 municipalities,” said Nyusi.

Nyusi was speaking at a meeting with supporters of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo), the ruling party of which he is the leader, in the city of Beira, in the central region of Mozambique. He also called for “provocations” to be avoided during the “vote hunt.”

Mozambican voters will choose 65 new mayors next Wednesday for 65 municipalities.

More than 11,500 candidates from 11 political parties, three coalitions of parties, and eight citizens’ groups are involved in the election campaign for the sixth Mozambican local elections scheduled to take place on Oct. 11.

Around 8.7 million Mozambican voters were registered, which was below the initial projection of 9.8 million voters, according to previous data from the National Electoral Commission.