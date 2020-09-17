Rodrigo Maia, president of Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his press office said Wednesday.

Maia, 50, came down with mild symptoms of the disease and is being treated at the official residence of the Chamber of Deputies in capital Brasilia, where he will remain in quarantine.

Senate President Davi Alcolumbre announced in March that he had contracted COVID-19 before the Congress suspended face-to-face meetings.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive in July and recovered after having only mild symptoms, after which First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro tested positive before recovering without major incidence.

Judge Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court who took office last week, tested positive on Monday and is quarantined in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil has registered a total of 4,419,083 COVID-19 cases and 134,106 deaths from the disease as of Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health.