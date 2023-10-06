President of Cote d’Ivoire dissolves it’s government pending appointment

President of Cote d’Ivoire Alassane Ouattara has dissolved the government led by Prime Minister Patrick Achi, according to the presidency on Friday.

“The President of the Republic, Alassane Ouattara, has signed a decree terminating the functions of the prime minister, head of government, as well as those of the government members,” said a press release from the presidency of Cote d’Ivoire, read by Abdourahmane Cisse, the secretary-general of the presidency, on Friday.

Pending the appointment of a new prime minister and the formation of the new government, Achi and his ministers have been instructed to “handle current affairs,” Cisse said.

Ouattara expressed his gratitude to Achi and all members of the outgoing government for their “dedication to the nation in recent years,” according to the statement, without giving reasons for dissolving the government.

Appointed as prime minister by Ouattara on March 26, 2021, Achi formed the government in April of the same year.