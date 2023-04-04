President of Council of Ashanti Zongo chiefs retains position

Naaba Musah Akabonga, the incumbent President of the Council of Zongo chiefs in the Ashanti Region, has retained his position in a peaceful election held in Kumasi.

The Council of Zongo Chiefs is made up of several tribal chiefs in the Ashanti region who have been duly nominated, vetted, and installed as heads of their individual tribes.

Out of the 33 tribal heads who voted during the elections supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC), Naaba Akabonga had 22 votes to retain his position, whilst his close contender, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim had eleven 11 votes.

In all, there were eleven positions available for the elections and out of the number, seven went unopposed.

They were the First Vice President, Deputy Secretary, Public Relations Officer, Treasurer, Financial Secretary, Porter, and Co-ordinator.

The second vice president position was won by Alhaji Mohammed Abu Banda who had 23 votes, whilst his contender, Alhaji Ussif Rabo had 10 votes.

The secretary position was taken by Ousman Mohammed Darow, who had 24 votes whilst his opponent, Azuma Ndago had nine votes.

The Protocol officer position went to Sani Mohammed Ayamba with 18 votes whilst his contender had 15 votes.

Naaba Akabonga, speaking at a ceremony after the election said his victory was for all the people and called on all members to rally behind the new leadership with unity of purpose to ensure they achieved their set objectives.

He said his doors were open for consultations and that he should be prompted to always focus his attention on the set objectives of the council and the chieftaincy institution.

Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim, a former President of the Council commended the members for the peaceful way they conducted themselves during the elections.

He called for greater unity among the members to promote peace and progress of Zongo communities.