President of ECOWAS Commission attended the 78th UN General Assembly

The President of the ECOWAS Commission Dr. Omar Alieu Touray accompanied by Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Dr. Abdel Fatau Musa, Director Peace-keeping and Regional Security, Dr. Cyriaque Agnekethom, Director of External Relations, Mr. Jerome BOA and ECOWAS Permanent Observer to the United Nations, Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai represented ECOWAS at the ongoing 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) which convened at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from 18th – 26th September 2023.

The week-long Event opened by United Nations Secretary General Mr. Antonio Guterres and President of the 78th Session of the General Assembly, H.E. Ambassador Denis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago commenced with a High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development convened under the auspices of the General Assembly. The High-level week which was preceded by the SDG Action Weekend organized by the United Nations drew wide participation of multiple Stakeholders including Heads of Government, SDG Advocates, Inter-Governmental Organizations, International Financial Institutions, Independent Group of Scientists, Youths, Civil Society and Private Sector Representatives. The Dialogue allowed Heads of State and Governments to set concrete National Commitments and Goals related Transformation Agendas and culminated in adoption of a Political Declaration by the General Assembly.

The General Debate which opened on 19th September 2023 received Statements from World Leaders, Heads of State and Governments on the Theme “Rebuilding Trust and reigniting Global Solidarity: accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for all” pursuant to Resolution 58/126. During the High-Level Week several Side Events were organized by the United Nations and Partners and these include High Level Dialogue on Financing for Development, High Level Meetings on Global Health – Pandemics Prevention, Preparedness and Response, Universal Health Coverage, Fight against Tuberculosis, Climate Ambition Summit, Preparatory Ministerial Meeting for Summit of the Future as well as High Level Meeting on Total Elimination of nuclear weapons.