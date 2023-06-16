President Of Fulani Chiefs move to promote peace among cattle rearers and crop farmers

Vice President of the Association of Fulani Chiefs in Ghana, King Osman Bin Ahmed has begun a sensitization tour across the country, aimed at promoting peace among cattle rearers and crop farmers.

The tour which kicked off in the Northern Region afforded the king and his team the opportunity to have various engagements with communities within the region, focused on promoting peaceful co-existence.

A press statement issued and copied to the media yesterday revealed that the team is expected to visit all other regions of the country including Greater Accra.

It indicated that there was the need for every member of the public to support all activities geared towards the sustainability of peace in the country, adding that without peace there could be no development in any jurisdiction.

According to the statement, some unpleasant clashes between Fulani cattle rearers and farmers in the past were incidences that the leadership of the Association highly condemned and assured that all measures that needed to be put in place to ensure such negative happenings are stopped had been put in place.

“Fulanis are very hard-working and peace-loving people but like every human institution there could be misunderstandings at certain points. We are never happy about any incident that has the tendency of destroying the peace in this country, that is why we are all coming out to preach peace and assure our dear farmers that we love them and are always ready to champion peace in all our endeavours,” it added.

Touching on the need for the promotion of crop-farmer cattle-rearer peace, the statement further underscored the need for the opening of constructive communication channels between the two groups through regular meetings, forums, and platforms where both parties could express concerns, share experiences and find mutual acceptable solutions.

King Osman through the statement reiterated the readiness of his outfit to support and promote all initiatives that would dispel misunderstandings and promote empathy and understanding between the two groups.

The statement also revealed that during the tour, the Suduubaaba Foundation, which is focused on poverty alleviation in vulnerable communities and supporting the welfare of Fulanis in the country, would be introduced to the public during the various engagements.