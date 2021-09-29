President Of Greater Accra Regional House Of Chiefs Fingered In Attempt To Unlawfully Gazette Some Embattled Chiefs

President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Nene Klagbordjor Animley V, has been fingered as the mastermind in attempts by the house to gazette some Embattled chiefs, despite a directive from the National house of chiefs, directing the region to hold on with any such attempt.

The president who also doubles as the Paramount Chief of Osu Doku, is being accused by some quarters of being bribed to initiate processes to gazzete some chiefs whose legibility are being disputed and challenged at the court and that of the National house of chiefs.

Notable amongst the accused chiefs who are alleged to have bribed their way to be gazetted, is that of the embattled chief of Prampram Nene Tetteh Wakah II, whose legibility is being challenged at the Tema High Court, and both the national and Regional House of Chiefs.

In a petition to the National house of chiefs by the stool father of the Prampram Paramountcy, Numo Osabu Abbey IV, the later among other things accused the Regional House of Chiefs led by it president Nene Klagbordjor Animley V to use his powers and personal discretion to gazette some of the embattled chiefs including Nene Tetteh Wakah III, whose legibility as Paramount chief has been questioned at the court. The stool father in the petition, prayed for the National house of chiefs to as a matter of urgency intervene and halt any process to gazette the chiefs, until all matters and charges against them are resolved.

It is unclear why the haste by the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs to gazette these chiefs, despite a pending directive from the national house, indicating it readiness to look into petitions brought against them.

Fears are heightened over a possible showdown at the regional House of Chiefs, should the purported gazetting ceremony be held, since supporters of the opposing faction have served notice of scuppering any such ceremony.