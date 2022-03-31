President Of Hungary Confers National Honour On Rev. Lawrence Tetteh 

Mr Janos Ader, the President of Hungary, and his wife, Anita Herczegh, have conferred on Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, an International Evangelist, the Knight Cross of the Order of Merit of Hungary, the highest honour of the country.

Mr Tamás Endre Fehér, the Hungarian Ambassador to Ghana, who conferred the honour on Rev Tetteh on behalf of the President, applauded him for his outstanding and dedicated efforts in deepening Ghana’s bilateral relations with Hungary.

He said the country celebrated 15th March as one of the three national holidays to commemorate the Revolution of 1848, which symbolised its independence, democracy and the most significant in its history and modern Hungarian identity.

“On this day every year and since the political transition of 1990, the President of Hungary decorates Hungarians and other foreign nationals whose contribution to the welfare of Hungary are outstanding,” he said.

“For the first time since the reopening of the Hungarian Embassy in Accra, the President of Hungary had honoured two outstanding citizens of the Republic of Ghana – a former Honorary Consul of Hungary, Dr Ekow Fynn-Thompson, and Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh.”

Ambassador Fehér said Rev Tetteh’s outstanding and devoted efforts in promoting Hungary’s international image by deepening bilateral relations between that country and other African communities was phenomenal and highly commendable.

He said as a Ghanaian multilingual with the ability to speak fluent Hungarian and other international languages, Dr Tetteh had shown remarkable commitment to the overall development of the country’s international relations in Africa.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor described Dr Tetteh as a “kind-hearted son” and extolled his strides in ministry, especially showcasing Ghana on the international front.

He said he had led an exemplary life in Ghana and Hungary, necessitating such an honour from the Hungarian President and commended Dr Tetteh’s role in the eventual opening of the Hungarian Embassy in Ghana.

“He has helped so many people in Ghana and Hungary. God bless you,” Former President Kufuor said.

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, said Dr Tetteh was an embodiment of the relationship between Ghana and Hungary, adding: “Ambassadors come and go, but he stays here to ensure that the ties between the two countries continue to be friendly, cordial and strengthened.”

She said Dr Tetteh had reached out to the Ministry to fashion out strategies for a mutually beneficial relations between the two countries, adding: “We are very proud of what you do.”

Madam Claudia Turbay Quintero, Ambassador of Colombia to Ghana and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, congratulated Dr Tetteh for his show of commitment to Ghana internationally, describing him as “gifted and valuable to society”.

Rev. Dr Tetteh, also an Economist, Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and Philanthropist, expressed appreciation to President Ader for the honour and pledged his unwavering commitment to strengthening the long-lasting relations between the two countries.

“Let’s learn to do things right and we will be recognised. Let’s learn and strive to get to a place where we will eschew arrogance and people will respect us. Let’s learn to get to a place where we are truthful to ourselves, and people will accept us,” he said.

“There is no reason to be worried about what people say concerning you; If you keep silent and do what you do best, in the end, people will recognise you.”

Rev. Tetteh said the secret to his successes was the fear of God and always keeping to His commandments.

He called on Ghanaians to have a common ground in their dealings and learn to create an atmosphere of peace, which would see Ghana “soar higher”.

He is the International Coordinator of the Ghana-Hungary Friendship Association and Special Advisor to the Hungarian-African Knowledge Centre.

Present at the conferment was his wife, Mrs Barbara Tetteh and family, Mrs Georgina Theodora Wood, former Chief Justice, Mr Joseph Siaw Agyapong, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Kati Csaba, Canadian Ambassador to Ghana, Shlomit Sufa, Ambassador of Israel to Ghana, and Mr Charles Abani, United Nations Country Representative.

The rest were Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Rev Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, Nene Okrukrubour Tei Kwesi Agyemang V, Paramount Chief of Dodowa, and Mrs Grace Amey-Obeng, Chair, Millennium Excellence Foundation.