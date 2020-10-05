The President of the Brazil Africa Institute (IBRAF), Professor João Bosco Monte, is one of the appointed names to compose the UN Food Systems Summit Champions Network.

The announcement was made Wednesday (30) by the UN’s Special Envoy for the Food Systems Summit Dr. Agnes Kalibata.

As a Champion, Professor João Bosco Monte and IBRAF will be responsible for proposing and defending the creation of more sustainable, resilient, and healthy food systems.

Along with the other 59 Champions named, the agenda also will be towards the building of the Food Systems Summit, which will take place in 2021.

“It is with joy that I and the Brazil Africa Institute join the Food Systems Summit Champions Network. Food systems all over the world need urgent support to avoid the raisiness of hunger. We are going to work to strengthen this message, promoting concrete actions, supporting leaders such as the UN Special Envoy Dr. Agnes Kalibata and all the FSS network,” says Prof. Monte.

“This network will be the beating heart of the Summit over the coming months, and become the frontline of a new movement to transform global food systems for the better”, says Dr. Kalibata.

The Summit aims to kickstart the last decade of efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the Agenda 2030, leveraging the interconnection of food systems to global challenges such as hunger, climate change, poverty, and inequality.

Aligned with the SDGs, the Brazil Africa Institute will also advocate for the agenda of the Food Systems Summit during the Brazil Africa Forum 2020, to be held on November 3rd and 4th, which has as a theme the overcoming of the challenges of the pandemic.

About the Brazil Africa Institute

The Brazil Africa Institute (IBRAF) is a non-profit organization that aims to promote international cooperation and engagement between Brazil and the African continent, defending the economic development of countries, the convergence of private sector interests, and the enhancement of multilateral relations.