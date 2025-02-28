President Of Resource Mobilisation Foundation Halts Intended Demonstration On SONA Day

RMF- INTEL Dr. Henry Addo’s REPORT. 28TH FEB.2025.

The President of the Intelligence Unit of the Resource Mobilisation Foundation Dr. Desmond Aryee-Boi has called for an immediate halt of a planned intended unlawful demolition of the Dome Market which is intended to displaced over two hundred Traders of the Dome Market by a Contractor Mr Ernest Yeboah of the La Nkwantanan Municipal Assembly.

The halt according to the RMF President Dr. Aryee- Boi was necessary due to the attempt by the traders of the market to embark on a demonstration to protest against the unlawful construction of shops during the same time of the State of the Nation Address by the President John Dramani Mahama at the Parliament House.

These action by the contractor Ernest Yeboah at the market space will cause a serious challenge thereby rendering their trading activities unoperational from Friday 27th February 2025.

This situation is likely to bring chaos and create undue tension at the market due to a contract signed between the La Nkwantanan Municipal Assembly of the Previous Government (NPP) and a Private Contractor Ernest Yeboah to develop the Dome market Lands into a private investor beneficiary contract through the La Nkwantanan Municipal Assembly.

The situation has resulted into tension and a likely breach of the Peace in the Area to be captured by the media to create pressure on the President during his delivery of the State of the National Address in Parliament.

The Resource Mobilization Foundation Intelligence Unit through its surveillance gathered enough evidence to halt the intended demonstration which was slated for Thursday 27th. February 2025.

The RMF Intel Unit led by its President Dr. Desmond Aryee-Boi sent a signal to the Coordinating director to suspend all activities at the market including the intended clearing of the Dome Market land by the contractor Ernest Yeboah to displace hundreds of the traders at their various trading location.

Dr Desmond Aryee-Boi noted that the call on the issue seem to be in the right direction to bring peace into the market until the appointment of a new Municipal Chief Executive Officer for the area by the President John Dramani Mahama to bring the situation under absolute control.

Meanwhile the contractor has deployed his workers led by his foreman to the market to still continue with their construction defiling all odds against any superior directives to halt their demolishing of the market to give way for their intended construction.

Eleven personals of the contractor were arrested and handed over to the Police on Thursday evening in connection to the unlawful entry of the market to start the demolishing but were granted bail by the police upon arrival by the Contractor Ernest Yeboah who is still bent of demolishing the market to displace the traders.

Signed. H.A.A.