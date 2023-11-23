President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Receives OIC Secretary-General

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr Ilham Aliyev, received the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H. E. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 22 November 2023, on the sidelines of the 5th Session of the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers (ICLM), being held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, President Aliyev praised the significant role played by the OIC and its institutions in Joint Islamic Action, acknowledging the Secretary-General’s efforts in advancing the interests of the Muslim world.

Secretary-General Taha, in turn, thanked President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 5th ICLM and congratulated him on the inaugural session of the new Specialized Institution of the OIC, the OIC Labour Center, based in Baku, which convened its first session on the same day.

Additionally, the Secretary-General extended thanks to the President for Azerbaijan’s hosting of the Labour Center’s Secretariat and for generously offering to fund the Secretariat’s activities during the 2023-2026 financial years.