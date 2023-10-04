President of Titans of Africa to Seek redevelopment of American Football in Ghana

Mr. Mohammed Osman Nkosi, president of the Titans of Africa, a recognized sports development firm is currently on a 40 Day tour in the United States of America.

The tour which has seen the light from top American football personalities is geared towards the development of American football in Ghana.

As part of it’s objectives of reigniting the passion of the sport through the grassroot level, the firm has over the years organized vital training camps for young potential individuals, engaged stakeholders within the sports fraternity.

Held series of training sessions across the country with Ghanaian NFL star Jeremiah Owusu Koramah in attendance.

The NFL star, Jeremiah Owusu Koramah has been instrumental in the support and development of the game in Ghana. He recently received massive applause from NFL enthusiasts across the world for his fashion sense.

According to Mohammed Osman Nkosi, he has engaged stakeholders and experts in the USA to support the sport.

“I have had important interactions with key personalities in the American football industry, players and officials to see how best we can continue to support the development of American football in Ghana. Though, we have already started and pushing to top, my tour here would also help bring more people and resources onboard.

“Our major aim is to develop the game from the grassroot level, that is to get more young players and I am sure that would help the game.” he said.

The president is expected to end his tour with media interactions in Ghana.