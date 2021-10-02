President optimistic about Kumasi International Airport completion

Work on the Kumasi International Airport, one of the flagship projects being executed under the President Akufo-Addo’s Administration to augment socio-economic activities in Ghana, is nearing completion.

On completion, the facility will become the country’s second most-important international aviation edifice expected to facilitate trade and economic activities within the West African sub-Region.

Currently, work on the project, being executed by Messrs. Contracta Construction UK Limited at the cost of 124.9 million Euros, with financing from Santander, Deutche Bank, and UKEF, is 77 percent complete.

The scope of work includes the extension of the existing runway pavement from 1, 981 metres to 2, 320 metres, construction of a new taxi link and apron, two new apron parking stands, aeronautical ground lighting systems, the design and building of a terminal with the capacity to handle 800, 000 passengers per annum.

Other components involve the provision of new bulk utility services, encompassing electricity, water, sewage treatment system and internet.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, briefing the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on the progress of work during a courtesy call on the king at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, said his Administration was determined to expand the aviation industry for economic progress.

“We are focused on completing this project as scheduled,” he assured, saying hopefully, the facility would be test-tried in January, 2022, with plans to bring final works on the facility to completion in June the same year.

The President, who had earlier inspected the project, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work undertaken so far and charged the Ministry of Transport as well as the contractor to ensure that the finishing touches were executed as expected.

The Airport was originally constructed in 1943 with some extensive developments in the late 1950s by the government on the runway and taxiway lights, as well as the extension of the main runway to the southern part in the 1970s.

In 2003, the Kumasi Airport was elevated to international status primarily for regional operations with the addition of security, customs and immigration staff.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu advised the government to improve the country’s operational capacity in the aviation and other key industries relevant for accelerated growth of Ghana’s economy.

“I am hopeful the President will not disappoint the people,” the king noted, urging him to work assiduously to fulfill the government’s campaign promises in order to transform the people’s lives for the better.