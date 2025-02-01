President Plans to Merge Ghana News Agency and Information Service Department for Modernization

In a move aimed at streamlining government communications and embracing technological advancements, President Nana Akufo-Addo has proposed merging the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and the Information Service Department (ISD).

The announcement was made by Felix Ofosu Kwakye, the Minister-Designate for Government Communications, during his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday.

Kwakye emphasized that the merger is part of a broader vision to modernize the two agencies, which have struggled to keep pace with rapid technological changes. “The President envisions a rebranded entity, to be called the Government Communications Office, that will leverage modern technology to deliver more efficient and effective services,” he stated.

The GNA, long regarded as a credible and reliable news outlet, and the ISD, traditionally responsible for disseminating government information, have both faced challenges in adapting to the digital age. Kwakye highlighted the stark contrast between outdated methods of communication and the speed of today’s digital platforms. “In the past, issuing a press statement meant typing, printing, and physically distributing copies to media houses. Later, email became the norm, but now, a single tweet or Facebook post can reach millions instantly. Our current systems are no longer fit for purpose,” he explained.

The Minister-Designate also pointed to the ISD’s outdated tools, such as cinema vans, which were once effective but now fail to attract audiences. “If you show up with a cinema van today, no one will come. Times have changed, and we must change with them,” he said.

The proposed merger aims to create a unified, tech-savvy entity capable of delivering timely and relevant information to the public. By combining resources and expertise, the new Government Communications Office is expected to operate more efficiently, ensuring that government messages reach citizens through modern channels.

While the plan has been met with cautious optimism, some observers have raised concerns about the potential challenges of merging two historically distinct agencies. Questions remain about how the integration will be managed, particularly in terms of staff roles and operational structures. However, Kwakye assured the committee that the process would be handled with care, emphasizing the need to align with global best practices in government communications.

The proposed merger reflects a growing recognition of the need for governments worldwide to adapt to the digital era. As Ghana continues to position itself as a leader in Africa’s digital transformation, the success of this initiative could set a precedent for other nations grappling with similar challenges.

For now, all eyes are on the government as it moves forward with its plans to modernize public communication, ensuring that it remains relevant in an increasingly connected world.