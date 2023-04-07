President prays for prosperity, renewed hope as Ghanaians commemorate Easter

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has prayed for prosperity and renewed hope for the people as Ghana marks the Easter festivities.

“May the celebration of the Crucifixion and Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ give birth to a new season of faith, hope, growth, prosperity, reconciliation and sacrifice for everybody in our beloved country and in the world.

“The season is a good opportunity to reflect on that sacrifice, and the hope it brings us,” the President stated, in a Facebook post, on Friday, April 7.

Easter, the most significant celebration for Christians, he emphasised, espoused “the extraordinary sacrifice that Jesus made on the cross of Calvary, by dying for us.”

His resurrection from the grave, he said, had also “given us victory over sin and death”.

Christians in Ghana are marking the day with church services, musical concerts, evangelism conventions, gift giving, among other solemn activities, to highlight their faith as disciples Christ Jesus.

The major themes of the commemoration are love, repentance, empathy, forgiveness and salvation.

Some attend church services in dark coloured outfit to reflect their mournful disposition.

More than 70 per cent of the 34 million Ghanaian population register as Christians.