President presents assorted vehicles to beef policing operations

The Government has presented to the Formed Police Unit (FPU) six Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and 100 pickup vehicles to enhance the Unit’s operations in responding to reports of public disorder and helping to maintain law and order.

It also received 600 motorbikes, which will be deployed to the 16 regions of the country.

Formerly called the Armoured Car Squadron (ACS), the Unit engages in activities such as hostage rescue, counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency, criminal intelligence-gathering, house and vehicle search and barricade reconnaissance and removal.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who handed who made the formal presentation at the Police Headquarters, Accra, explained that until recently, the FPU was only stationed in Accra.

However, through the support of the Government, it had been extended to Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, and was now being formed in all the other regions.

“These Regional FPUs will be spread across 140 bases in various communities in all the regions. Without any doubt, their presence will enhance greatly security, law and order in the country,” the President said.

The vehicles and motorbikes constitute some of the biggest consignment of operational resources to be delivered by the Government to the FPU, which is a mobile division of the Ghana Police Service that responds to public disorder situations and also maintains law and order.

Mr. Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior, said the huge resources channeled by the Government to transform the Police Service had paid off, saying the level of professionalism, response to emergencies and independence of the police had become visible.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, assured that the Police were committed to protecting life and property.