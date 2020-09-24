President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has presented letters of credence to three newly appointed High Commissioners and Ambassadors at the Jubilee House, Accra.

They were Dr Joseph Nii Sai Cofie Ago, who goes to Canberra, Australia as Ghana’s High Commissioner; Mr Asare Damptey Bediako, who heads to Ethiopia as Ghana’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the African Union; and Mr Samuel Yaw Kuma, appointed Ambassador InSitu.

At a short ceremony, the President administered the Oaths of Allegiance, Secrecy and Office to the trio, who are all career diplomats, and said they had been called to an important assignment.

He congratulated them on their well-deserved appointments, saying, they were carefully chosen for their assignments because they had distinguished themselves in the foreign service.

The President exhorted the diplomats to safeguard, protect and promote the high image of Ghana at all times.

“You represent a country that as a result of the commendable conduct of the Ghanaian people, is regarded as one of the most stable on the continent, a beacon of democracy, which is governed by the rule of law and respect for individual liberties, human rights and the principles of democratic accountability.

“You are the most visible symbol of our country out there, and in all your actions, you must guard jealousy our country’s image. You have the onerous responsibility of preserving and promoting the image of our country whose reputation today amongst the comity of nations is high…I am confident that this is a charge you would uphold,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo urged them to strive to develop and maintain cordial working relations with the professional foreign service officers they find at their duty post, as their valuable experience and knowledge of the terrain would help their work.

“You would need their assistance and they would need your guidance. Mutual respect is the key to harmonious working relations,” he emphasized.

The President also entreated them to maintain good rapport with Ghanaians in their country of accreditation to gain their respect.

“They will be counting and looking up to you to champion not only our nation’s interest but theirs as well. Do your best not to disappoint them.”

He asked the envoys to at all times stay true to the country’s objective to achieve a Ghana beyond Aid.

To Dr Agoo, the President reminded him that “Your role is to deepen our cooperation with the Commonwealth of Australia and explore other areas of Corporation that would be of benefit to our respective populations.”

And to Ghana’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the AU, the President said Ghana was deeply committed to the aims and purposes of the continental body.

“The Pan African vocation of our country, right from the days of our independence remains an unshakable attribute of our nation…I expect you to give full support to our permanent representative to the AU and assist her to function effectively and efficiently.”

President also spared some words for Mr Yaw Kuma, whom he said: “You have distinguished yourself as a Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and fully deserve the appointment that will enhance your status and enable you to interact on an even keel with members of the Diplomatic Corps.”

Dr Ago on behalf of his colleagues thanked the President for the confidence reposed in them.

He said they were mindful of the huge responsibility placed on them, and pledged that they would play their respective roles in achieving the vision of the President towards the well being of all Ghanaians.