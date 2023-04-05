President promises more investment in football infrastructure

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has affirmed the Government’s commitment to inject the needed resources into developing football infrastructure across the country.

The President, who was inaugurating the Alajo astroturf facility, at Alajo, Accra, on Tuesday, said the agenda was to see more football talents nurtured for the benefit of the nation.

“Football is a great passion of our people,” he noted, adding that Ghanaians were not just obsessed about the domestic league and the fortunes of the national teams, but were also ardent followers of international football.

The Alajo astroturf facility was constructed under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme, and in line with the Government’s vision to make football pitches accessible to the youth in order to harness their God-given talents.

According to the President, work on the project commenced in 2020, and its completion testified to the determination of his Administration to fulfil its promises to the people.

“I am delighted that under my Administration, many of such facilities have been constructed across the nation,” he stated.

He urged the people to maintain the facility to ensure its longevity.

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports, and also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori, lauded Messrs Wembley Sports Construction, the contractors for the good job done.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included Mr. Henry Quartey, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso-Central, and also the Greater Accra Regional Minister, and a host of football legends.