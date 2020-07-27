President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has re-affirmed his Government’s unwavering determination to provide resources to businesses and incentives to the ordinary Ghanaian.

This, he said, would strengthen the productive sectors of the economy and ensure sustained economic activities that had been affected negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his 14th national broadcast on Enhanced Measures against COVID-19 on Sunday night, President Akufo-Addo recounted some of the interventions and relief packages rolled-out by his Government to save businesses, jobs and livelihoods.

The interventions and reliefs included a GH¢600 million COVID-19 Alleviation Programme Business Support Scheme, free water supply for all and free electricity and subsidies to lifeline customers and other users respectively, and food packs to the vulnerable.

Others were plans to establish National Unemployment Insurance Scheme to provide temporal financial support to workers who had lost their jobs and a two billion Ghana cedi Guarantee Scheme to allow businesses to access low interest credit.

President Akufo-Addo said: “All of these reaffirmed our determination to save lives, jobs and livelihoods, revitalise our economy, and safeguard the future of our country.

“I assure you that, under my watch as President of the Republic, Government will continue to work to create a diversified, transformed economy, and fashion a conducive business climate that will deliver development and prosperity for all Ghanaians.

This is a solemn pledge to you”.

The President called on all Ghanaians to behave responsibly despite improvement in the COVID-19 cases by frequently washing their hands with soap under running water, use of sanitizers, wearing of nose masks and complying with the social distancing rules, in order to defeat the virus once and for all.

