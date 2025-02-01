President Stands Firm on 60-Minister Promise, Enforces Discipline – Ofosu Kwakye

Felix Ofosu Kwakye, the Minister-Designate in Charge of Government Communication, has affirmed that President John Mahama remains committed to his campaign promise of appointing only 60 ministers to run a lean and efficient government.

Speaking during his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday, Kwakye emphasized that the President’s pledge was made in earnest and is being implemented with unwavering determination.

“The President meant every word when he promised a government of 60 ministers. He didn’t say it in jest. He is a man of his word, and he is delivering on that promise,” Kwakye stated. He added that President Mahama’s approach reflects his deep respect for the mandate given to him by the Ghanaian people and his commitment to ensuring that his appointees uphold the highest standards of discipline and accountability.

Kwakye highlighted the President’s resolve to enforce strict conduct among his appointees, noting that any form of misconduct or arrogance would not be tolerated. “The President has made it clear that disrespect, arrogance, and misconduct have no place in his government. He has cautioned us strongly to remember that we are employed by the Ghanaian people, and we must serve them with humility and integrity,” he said.

The Minister-Designate also revealed that President Mahama has issued a stern warning against any involvement in small-scale mining by members of his government, regardless of its legality. “Yesterday, the President sent out a strong message: no member of his government will be permitted to engage in any form of small-scale mining. Forget about whether it is illegal or legal. It is completely off-limits,” Kwakye told the committee.

Kwakye praised the President’s leadership style, describing him as a seasoned leader who remains focused and unshaken by challenges. “President Mahama campaigned strongly on his experience, and thus far, he has proven that experience counts. He is unfazed by the challenges he has encountered. He remains stoic, focused, and determined to deliver on his promises,” he said.

The President’s commitment to a lean government and his emphasis on discipline have been welcomed by many Ghanaians, who view these measures as critical to reducing government expenditure and restoring public trust. However, some critics have questioned whether a 60-minister government can effectively manage the country’s complex governance structure, urging the President to ensure that efficiency is not compromised.

As the government moves forward with its agenda, the focus will be on balancing the promise of a lean administration with the need for effective governance. For now, President Mahama’s firm stance on discipline and accountability has set a clear tone for his administration, signaling a commitment to serving the Ghanaian people with integrity and purpose.