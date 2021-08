President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday swore the new Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, into office, with an assurance that the Executive will respect the independence of that Office.

At a short ceremony at the Jubilee House, the President pledge that his government would ensure that every necessary input needed for the success of Special Prosecutor’s office is provided.

Kissi Agyebeng on his part pledged to supress corruption and repress it down to the barest minimum.