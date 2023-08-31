Republic of Benin‘s President Talon has arrived in Beijing for a four-day visit starting today. It’s a visit that China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says will deepen the close ties between the two countries, as well as China and Africa.

During the visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected hold a welcome ceremony and a banquet for President Talon. Chinese Premier Li Qiang and the country’s top legislator Zhao Leji will meet with the African leader respectively.

China’s foreign ministry also said President Talon will also attend the Global Trade in Services Summit, and that service trade fair will kick off on Saturday in Beijing.

Now this is President Talon’s first trip to Beijing since 2018. He was last here in 2018 for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

And this visit, five years apart, also comes as the two countries celebrated last year the 50th anniversary of the reinstatement of diplomatic relations between China and Benin in 1972.

China’s foreign ministry has said that bilateral ties have maintained a good momentum of growth, with deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation and coordination across the spectrum.