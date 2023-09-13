President Tinubu demands probe into rampant boat incidents

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has ordered a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the recurring tragedy of fatal boat incidents across the country.

The most recent disasters occurred on the weekend in the northeastern state of Adamawa and the north-central state of Niger, resulting in heavy casualties and raising concerns about safety measures on Nigeria’s waterways. Local officials confirmed that at least 41 people were killed in the two separate boat accidents, with 26 deaths recorded in Niger and 15 in Adamawa.

In a statement released Tuesday, Tinubu extended “heartfelt condolences” to the families of the victims while expressing solidarity with them.

The Nigerian leader directed various government agencies, including law enforcement, maritime safety, and transportation safety authorities, to collaborate closely in identifying the root causes of unfortunate and preventable disasters. He also instructed a comprehensive review of safety measures and strict enforcement of existing laws on boating activities in the country.

He said this move to probe the incessant boat incidents underscored his commitment to holding government agencies accountable for any regulatory or safety lapses.

Boat accidents in the West African country are frequently reported due to overloading, bad weather, and faulty operations.