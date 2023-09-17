President Tinubu picks new governor for central bank

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Friday nominated Olayemi Cardoso to serve as the new governor of central bank in the most populous African country, more than three months after the former head of the apex bank was suspended indefinitely from office.

Tinubu also nominated four others to serve as deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a term of five years at the first instance, alongside Cardoso, a statement by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said Friday.

The nominations are subject to confirmation by the country’s senate, the statement noted.

The Nigerian president charged the nominees to successfully implement critical reforms at the CBN, with a mandate to enhance the confidence of Nigerians and international partners “in the restructuring of the economy toward sustainable growth and prosperity for all,” the statement added.