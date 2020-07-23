President Akufo-Addo, in the coming weeks, will launch a GHc100 billion Coronavirus Alleviation and Revitalisation of Enterprises Programme, known as ‘Ghana Cares’ or ‘Obatanpa’ programme, to anchor Ghanaian businesses.

The three-and half-year comprehensive programme is an ambitious and unprecedented initiative to stabilise businesses and the Ghanaian economy in general.

Mr Ken Ofori-Attah, the Finance Minister, announced this at the Mid-Year Budget Review and Supplementary estimates presented to Parliament on Thursday.

The Mid-Year Budget is in line with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act.

The Minister noted that President Akufo-Addo had shown leadership, competence, decisiveness and passion in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the Government would not be daunted by the COVID-19 pandemic but would continue to support the citizenry and protect livelihoods until a vaccine is discovered.

Mr Ofori-Attah noted that Post COVID-19 economy would be challenging, therefore we need continuity, competent and courageous leadership to manage the Ghanaian economy.

He assured of government’s commitment to protecting and ensuring fiscal management of the Ghanaian economy and value for money.

The Minister cited the 11 billion Ghana cedis outstanding debt, which was approved for payment by the previous government in 2016, but upon validation by the Auditor-General in 2017, the amount was reduced to six billion Ghana cedis, thus saving the nation a whopping five billion cedis from going waste.

Mr Ofori-Attah assured government’s determination to strengthen budget management and implementation to ensure accountability, transparency and value for the taxpayers’ funds.

