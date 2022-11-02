President Touray accredits five new ambassadors close to ECOWAS

On October 31, 2022, at the ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, the President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), HE Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, received the letters of Credentials of H.E.G. Balasubramanian, High Commissioner for the Republic of India to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE James Christoff, High Commissioner for the Republic of Canada to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Juan Alfredo Miranda-Ortiz , Ambassador of the United States of Mexico to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, HE Zdenek Krejci, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and HE Madame Béatrice Eyong, Representative of UN Women in Nigeria.

President Touray, after receiving the credentials of these envoys, discussed with them the areas of cooperation, existing and new, between their countries and ECOWAS. He assured them that, for its part, ECOWAS will continue to work to develop and deepen the areas of cooperation with their countries.