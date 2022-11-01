President Touray Accredits Five New Ambassadors to ECOWAS

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray received the letters of credence of H.E. G. Balasubramanian, the High Commissioner of the Republic of India to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. James Christoff, the High Commissioner of the Repub-lic of Canada to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Juan Alfredo Miranda-Ortiz, the Am-bassador of the United Mexican States to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Zdenek Krejci, the Ambassador of Czech Republic to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and H.E. Be-atrice Eyong, Representative of UN Women to Nigeria, today October 31, 2022 in at the ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

President Touray discussed areas of existing and new cooperation with the envoys after accrediting them to ECOWAS. He assured them that ECOWAS will continue to develop and expand areas of cooperation with their countries.