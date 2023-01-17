President Touray Accredits New Ambassadors to ECOWAS

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray has accredited new Ambassadors to ECOWAS on the 16th of January 2023 at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The accredited envoys were H.E. Ms. Annika HAHN-ENGLUND, Ambassador of Sweden to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Ms. Cristian MUNDUATE, Country Representative UNICEF to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ms Joanna Tarnawska, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Annett GUNTHER, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Wouter PLOMP, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and H.E. Amedi CAMARA, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Touray discussed areas of existing and new cooperation with the envoys with regards to the four strategic objectives of the present administration after accrediting them to ECOWAS. He assured them that ECOWAS will continue to develop and expand areas of partnerships and collaboration with their countries in ensuring shared prosperity for the citizens of the region.