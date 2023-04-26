President Touray attends the ECOWAS Regional Conference on Ending Human Trafficking 2023 in Freetown

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, participated at the Regional Conference of ECOWAS Member States on Ending Human Trafficking 2023 in Freetown, Republic of Sierra Leone.

The two-day conference which is being hosted in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Sierra Leone, with the support of the African Programming and Research Initiative to End Slavery (APRIES) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) is aimed at charting a way forward for deeper cooperation amongst ECOWAS Member States to end Human Trafficking in the Region.

The Conference was opened by H.E. Julius Maada Bio, the President of the Republic of Sierra Leone with the Vice President and other top dignitaries in attendance.