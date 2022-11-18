President Touray, High Commissioner of Namibia Discuss Areas of Cooperation

The President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray met with H.E. Mr. Humphrey D. Geiseb, the High Commissioner of Namibia to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, today, November 18, 2022, at the ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

H.E. Mr. Humphrey D. Geiseb in his remarks stressed the need for women to be meaningfully involved in the affairs of peace and security. “It is in our interest that women are involved in conflict resolution, peacekeeping and peace and security issues” he added. He said Namibia is willing to cooperate with ECOWAS on that.

While thanking the High Commissioner for his visit, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighted the need for ECOWAS to have more structured interactions with observer ambassadors. He also stressed the that it is important for women to be involved in development issues and peace and security. He added that the ECOWAS Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security will work with the High Commission of Namibia on areas of cooperation.

They also discussed the political situations in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso