President Touray holds videoconference meeting with heads of ECOWAS Institutions

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, S. E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, held a videoconference meeting with the heads of the ECOWAS Institutions, as part of the coordination of activities to promote the implementation of the four strategic objectives of the current management team.

During the discussions, S. E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray also insisted on the need to ensure that each institution’s mandate complies with strategic objectives, improve the implementation of the annual budget and institutionalise the quarterly reports sent to the ECOWAS Commission.

At the end of the debates, the heads of the various ECOWAS institutions unanimously agreed to strengthen the various strategic areas in order to accelerate the achievement of the 4×4 strategic objectives while ensuring the President of the Commission of their support and cooperation in the context of the improvement of the reporting system and budget implementation.