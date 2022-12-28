President Touray launched the ECOWAS National Early Warning Centre in The Gambia

The President of the Commission H.E Dr. Omar Alieu Touray today launched the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordinating Centre in Banjul. The Vice President of The Gambia was represented at the launching ceremony by Hon Baboucarr Bouy, Minister of Public Service, Administrative Reforms, Policy Coordination and Delivery.

The President also signed with The Gambian Authorities a Memorandum of Understanding on the operations of the Centre, and handed over a cheque of $20,000 to support the initial operations of the centre.

In another engagement, the President of the Commission visited the ECOMIG Force Headquarters where he was received by the Force Commander Col. Tamba. After discussion with Force Commander and his deputy, a detailed presentation on the Force’s operations, achievements and challenges was made by the head of operations.

The President also visited the ECOWAS Representation in Banjul where he met with the Resident Representative Miatta Lilly French and staff of the office. He urged them to continue their good work with professionalism and assured them of Management’s support.