President Touray received US envoy on African affairs

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E Dr. Omar Alieu Touray has received the United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, H.E. Mrs. Molly Phee at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

President Touray used the visit to brief the US envoy of the latest efforts of the bloc to restore democratic governance to Niger while the envoy promised US support for peaceful resolution of the political crisis.