President Touray receives credentials from new Ambassadors accredited to ECOWAS

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, received the credentials of new Ambassadors accredited to ECOWAS, during a ceremony held on January 16, 2023 at the headquarters of the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, Nigeria.

These new envoys accredited to ECOWAS are S.E. Ms. Annika HAHN-ENGLUND, Ambassador of Sweden to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Ms. Cristian MUNDUATE, UNICEF Representative to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ms. Joanna Tarnawska, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, S. E. Ms. Annett GUNTHER, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Wouter PLOMP, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and H.E. Amedi CAMARA, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauretania to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Touray, after receiving the credentials of these envoys, discussed with them the existing and new areas of cooperation related to the four strategic objectives of the current management team. He assured them that, for his part, ECOWAS will continue to develop and deepen the areas of partnership and collaboration with their respective countries in order to ensure shared prosperity for the benefit of all citizens of the region.