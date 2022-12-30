President Touray visited some Government Officials as part of his Mission in The Gambia.

Continuing on his engagements as part of his official visit to The Gambia, the President of the Commission today paid courtesy call on key government officials.

The engagement started with the Hon Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mamadou Tangara, before being received by the Chief of Defense Staff General Yakuba Drammeh.

The President then proceeded to meet with the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Hon. Dawda A. Jallow, before proceeding to meet with the Minister of Defense Hon. Serign Modou Njie.

The President was later received by the Hon. Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment Baboucarr O. Joof. The day’s engagement ended with a meeting with the Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow.

Discussions focused on how to advance regional Integration, peace and security in the region and some key reforms and initiatives in The Gambia including security sector reforms and governance.

President of the Commission was accompanied by the ECOWAS Resident Representative in The Gambia, Miatta Lilly French and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abdou Kolley.