President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday began a six-day working visit to the Bono East, Bono and Ahafo Regions.

He started the tour from Basa in the Sene East constituency of the Bono East Region with a call on the Basamanhene, and would then proceed to Kajaji to hold a durbar of Chiefs and people.

The President was also billed to commission a warehouse at Kwame Danso in the Sene West constituency, and cut the sod for the construction of the age-old Atebubu-Kwame Danso-Kwadwo Krom road.

He would visit Atebubu Amantin constituency, where he would also inspect work on the Amantin Agro Processing Factory under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

On Wednesday September 9, 2020, the President would be in the Techiman North Constiruency where he would cut the sod for the construction of Tuobodom town roads.

He would also be inspecting ongoing work on the new Regional Coordination Council, and break the ground for the construction of a Waste Recycling and Processing Plant and inaugurate the Regional House of Chiefs in Techiman and cut the sod for the construction of a District Hospital in Nkoranza.

The President would commence his tour of the Bono Region on Thursday, September 10, 2020, which would see him confer with the local Regional House of Chiefs.

He would proceed to Dormaa Ahenkro to cut sod for the construction of an Accident and Emergency Centre at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital, inspect the works on the Baanofo-Zezera-Adamsu road at Zezera in the Jaman South Constituency, and end the day with a visit to the WEDDI Africa Tomato Processing Factory and Agro Farms in Berekum.

On Friday September 10, President Akufo-Addo would inspect ongoing rehabilitation work on the 15km New Dormaa-Yawhima road in the Sunyani East constituency.

He would also cut the sod for the construction of the Droboso Agubie-Badu road and the Wenchi Water Project at the Wenchi Jubilee Park, and inspect ongoing works of various educational facilities under the Senior High School Intervention Projects (SHSIPs) at Koase Senior High Technical School.

The President would continue to Odumase to attend a Durbar of Chiefs and people of the area, and inspect ongoing construction of the Odumase-Kwatire Adentia-Badu road at Odumase in the Sunyani West constituency.

He would start the tour of the Ahafo Region on Saturday, September 12, with an inspection of works on the Techire-Adrobea road, a courtesy call on Omanhene of Duayaw Nkwanta, and inspect the construction of an Astroturf in Duayaw Nkwanta in the Tano North constituency.

The President would head to Techimantia to cut the sod for the construction of the Bechem-Techimantia-Akomadan road, commission a Business Resource Centre and inspect ongoing works of the Regional Education Directorate at Bechem in the Tano South constituency.

He would go to Kenyasi, in the Asutifi North constituency to commission a 68-bed ward, a Doctor’s accomodation and a children’s ward at the Kenyasi Government Hospital, as well as inaugurate the Regional House of Chiefs at Goaso in the Asunafo North constituency.

On Sunday September 13, the final day of his tour, the President would call on the Omanhene of Hwediem, and inspect projects at Hwediem Senior High School.

He would visit the Palace of the Omanhene of Goaso, commission a Business Resource Centre, and cut sod for the construction of the Regional House of Chiefs complex before departing to Dadiesoaba, in the Asutifi South constituency, to commission a Maternity ward at the Health Centre.

At Mim, in the Asunafo North constituency, President Akufo-Addo would cut sod for a 30-bed Polyclinic, after a brief call on the Omanhene of Mim.

He would also cut the sod for a Zoomlion Waste Processing Plant at Akrodie Junction, and commission a newly constructed District Administration Block for the Asunafo South district Assembly at Kukuom.

An inspection of the progress of work on the Noberkaw-Sankore road project in Sankore would climax his tour of the three regions.