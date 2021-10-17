President tours Central Region from Monday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will from Monday, October 18, begin a two-day tour of the Central Region, which form part of his annual working visits to the 16 regions of the country.

The President is expected to commission and inspect projects under the Government’s One-District- One-Factory initiative and ongoing road works in the region.

He will also visit and interact with traditional authorities in the respective communities.

On Monday, October 18, 2021 the President will inspect engineering laboratories and workshops constructed by the Ministry of Education and the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, located in the Cape Coast Technical University; and pay a courtesy call on chiefs of the Oguaa Traditional Area.

He will also call on the chiefs of Assin North in Assin Breku and Effutuakwa in Assin Fosu; cut the sod for the construction of the Assin Praso-Assin Fosu Road in the Assin Central Constituency; and break the ground for the construction of the Nyankomasi Ahenkro to Assin Jakai Cocoa Road.

President Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday, October 19, call on the chiefs of Hemang Lower Denkyira; cut the sod for the construction of the Hemang-Nsutem Cocoa Road, as well as commission the Central Oil Mills at Assin Jukwa.

He will later commission a number of projects including a community centre, health facility, a library, and the Museum of Effutu Culture, at Winneba, in the Effutu Constituency.

The tour will end with the commissioning of a lubricant factory, also under the 1D1F initiative, at Gomoa Akotsi Fetteh Junction in the Gomoa East Constituency.