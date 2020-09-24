President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Thursday September 24, 2020 embark on an eight-day tour of the Western North, Ashanti and Eastern regions.

He is billed to call on traditional authorities, commission a number of projects, cut the sod for the commencement of new projects on the tour.

The President begins his working visit to the Western North region at Sefwi Wiawso, where he would meet and inaugurate the Regional House of Chiefs, and break the ground for the construction of their Office complex.

He is expected also to commission the fourth distribution centre of Fly Zipline, the company that transports blood and other emergency medical products to remote areas of the country by drones, and launch the Cocoa Rehabilitation programme in that area.

He will proceeds to Akontombra to inspect a rice factory, and cut sod for the construction of the Akontombra-Dadieso road and Cocoa Station.

On the second day of his tour of Western North, President Akufo-Addo will be at Enchi to cut the sod cutting ceremony for the construction of the Enchi-Elubo road in the Aowin Constituency, and inspect the Feeder Roads office complex in Enchi.

He is scheduled to inspect work on the Dadieso town roads at the Suaman constituency, check the progress of work on the Bodi-Ahebianso road and the Regional Health Directorate building, and proceed to Juaboso constituency where he would inspect work on the Benchema-Nkwanta to Osei Kwadwo road, and cut sod for the construction of a Waste Recycling and Compost Plant there.

On day three of his tour, the President will cut the sod for the Sefwi Wiawso Market Expansion Project, inspect the Model School Project at Awaso in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency, and commission a Science Laboratory at Queens Girls SHS.

He will end the tour of the region with an inspection of the Bibiani Town Roads Poject.

President Akufo-Addo begins his three-day tour of the Ashanti region on Monday, September 28, with a visit to UNIJAY Factory under the 1D1F policy at Asokwa.

His next point of call is the Kumasi Airport where he would inspect the ongoing expansion project, and proceed to the Manhyia Palace to pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

From the Manhyia Palace, President Akufo-Addo is slated to inspect the construction of the Military Hospital at Afari in the Atwima Nwabiagya constituency, and conduct a brief inspection of the Tanoso-Abuakwa road.

He is also set to commission a Waste Recycling and Compost Plant at Bosomtwe and the Kasapreko Water, Juice and Soft Drinks Factory under at Kwadaso.

On Tuesday, September 29, the President will commission a number of projects, one at Apraman MA Basic School in the Nyiaeso Constituency, and a 12-Unit classroom block at Juaso Senior High Technical School and also inspect work on the construction of the Town Roads there.

He would also inspect work on a Pork Processing Factory under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) programme, a Fertilizer Processing Factory also under 1D1F at Asankare in the Asante Akim South Constituency, and also assess the Krofa-Brentuokrom-Adomfe road.

President Akufo-Addo then leaves to Konogo to check work on the Town Roads project, commission a 12-Unit Classroom Block and perform an inspection of a boys dormitory project at Konongo Odumase Senior High School.

He will visit the Rider Factory under the 1D1F industrialization policy and inaugurate the Ghana Tree Crop Development Board at Nhyiaeso to end the day’s work.

On Wednesday September 30, President Akufo-Addo is expected to cut the sod for the first phase of the Kumasi-Obuasi new Standard Guage Railway Line at Asokwa.

He will inspect the construction of Maabang Town Roads, commission the Tepa District Hospital, and cut sod for the construction of Phase Two and Three of the Tepa Town Roads Project in the Ahafo-Ano North constituency; where he will also commission a warehouse under the One District, One Warehouse policy at Odikrokwanta.

The President will, at Mankranso, commission a 6-Unit Classroom block, inspect the construction of a boy’s dormitory block at Mankranso Senior High School and inspect the construction of Mankranso’s town roads

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, the President will commence his tour of the Eastern Region with an inspection of the ongoing construction of the Nkawkaw –New Abirem road.

He will cut sod for the construction of the Anyinam District Hospital in Atiwa East, inspect the construction of a Science SHS at Abomoso, break the ground for work to begin on the Kwabeng District Hospital.

The President will also inspect work on the Osiem-Begoro road and meet with the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua.

He will commission various GETFUND projects there, and cut sod for a Waste Recycling and Compost Plant.

The final day of the tour will find the President in Kyebi on a courtesy call on the Okyenhene and Okyeman Council.

He will inspect work on the Asamankese-Akoroso road and the Ahyiaemu-Oda stretch, the Akwatia Town roads and the construction of the Akyem-Oda-Amanfopong road in Akyem Swedru.

A sod cutting for work on the Achiase District Hospital to begin will end the President’s working visit to the Western North, Ashanti, and Eastern Regions.