President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will Tuesday, November 24, 2020 undertake a two-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.

He will start the tour commissioning the first phase of construction of the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange at Abossey Okai in the Ablekuma Central Constituency.

The President is billed to interact with traders, drivers and the public at the Kaneshie Market, and proceed from there to meet spare parts dealers in Kokompe in the Okaikoi South constituency, and do a whistle stop at Abeka Market in the Okaikoi Central Constituency.

He will continue to Anyaa market in the Anyaa- Sowutuom Constituency and interact with Chiefs and identifiable groups at Ofankor in the Trobu Constituency.

President Akufo-Addo is also expected to engage identifiable groups and the public at Amasaman, Kotoku and Oduman to end the day’s tour.

On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, the President is billed to visit the Ablekuma West Constituency, where he will attend a memorial service in honour of the Late Theresa Amerley Tagoe at Dansoman Roundabout.

He will then make stops at the Mallam market, Sakaman and the Odorkor Lorry Station, all in the Ablekuma North Constituency, where he would interact with traders, drivers and the public.

He will also visit Agbobloshie to hold a durbar with Northern Chiefs, market leaders and identifiable groups at the Forecourt of Fio Enterprise.

President Akufo-Addo will proceed to interact with traders, drivers and market leaders at Dome Market and Residents’ Associations from Old Ashongman, Abladjei, Agbogba and Teiman at Ahmadiya School in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency.

He will also interact with Chiefs and Identifiable groups and residents at Atomic Park.

The President will end his tour of the region in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, where he will interact with traders, drivers and the public.