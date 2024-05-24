Presidential Aspirant Nana Kwame Bediako Engages with TUC in Accra

Nana Kwame Bediako, a prominent figure in Ghanaian entrepreneurship and real estate development, and a hopeful candidate for the presidency, recently convened with members of the Trade Union Congress in Accra.

Known colloquially as ‘Cheddar’, the 44-year-old Bediako elucidated on his vision for the nation during this interaction.

Addressing the union workers, Bediako shed light on the significance of his moniker, stating, “It’s a nickname, but carries considerable influence, particularly among grassroots communities, as it signifies wealth in rap culture and various neighborhoods.” His discourse with the trade union workers was marked by an open exchange of ideas, as he endeavors to secure his bid for the presidency in the upcoming December elections.

During the engagement, Bediako delved into conversations with representatives from the Ghanaian union workforce, members of the press, and fellow entrepreneurs. He underscored the core tenets of his New Force Movement, emphasizing its commitment to fostering an environment conducive to entrepreneurship. Bediako outlined his plans to institute vital support systems, including facilitating access to affordable credit, offering mentorship programs, and establishing incubation centers tailored for burgeoning startups.

“Entrepreneurship stands as the cornerstone of a flourishing economy,” Bediako proclaimed during his visit to the headquarters of the trade workers union in Accra. “It is imperative that we empower our people to innovate, create, and shape the landscape of future businesses,” he further asserted.

Bediako’s engagement with the Trade Union Congress signals his dedication to championing the cause of entrepreneurship and fostering economic growth, as he continues to pave his way towards the presidency with a vision rooted in progress and empowerment.