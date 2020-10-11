The Electoral Commission (EC) may on Wednesday, October 14, organise a balloting session for cleared Presidential Aspirants, a source at the EC disclosed to the Ghana News Agency.

Depending on the decision of the Technical and Information Technology Committee’s recommendations, the Commission may not organise the ballot but go by the ‘first come first serve’ mode to place candidate on the ballot paper, the source also disclosed.

According to the source, the Commission has over the years, used either the balloting or the when aspirants filed their nominations forms to determine their positions.

GNA’s source said the Committee was at the tail end of the work and might disqualify some of the aspirants due to different signatures on both the voters’ register and the nomination forms, which raises questions as to the legitimacy of those signatures.

The next process after sorting out the positioning on the ballot would be the printing of the ballot papers.

The EC ended the filing of nomination on Friday, October 9, which saw a total of 17 presidential aspirants put themselves up to contest for the presidential election in December 2020.

Three of the Presidential Aspirants who filed the nominations are hoping to go as independent candidates when cleared by the EC while 14 are aspirants for political parties.

The process, which began on Monday, saw three aspirants presenting on Tuesday, two on Wednesday, seven on Thursday and five on Friday, which was the close of the exercise.